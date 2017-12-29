Latest E-Edition
Area News
By Dave Taylor As James Ralph burst through the top of an enormous gift-wrapped box in the middle of the South Hancock Elementary School stage Thursday night, the crowd that had packed the gymnasium for the annual Christmas play erupted in raucous applause, while Ralph’s three young children wiped away flowing tears as they stared…
By Dave Taylor In a fortunate turn of events, a Lewisport man got a newly installed wheelchair ramp at his home last week after three different entities, each with missing pieces to the puzzle presented to them, combined resources to complete a beautiful charitable picture. See this week’s Hancock Clarion for the full story
By Dave Taylor The Hancock County Middle School is getting a new principal for Christmas. Traci Sanders, the current vice principal at the school, was named Wednesday as the replacement for Dr. Diane Hatchett, who left this week to become superintendent of Berea Independent Schools in Madison County. See this week’s Hancock Clarion for the…
Latest Special Section
Area Obituaries
Louise Anderson Dowell, 100, of Reynolds Station, passed away Friday December 15, 2017 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital with family at her side. Louise was born on January 1, 1917 in Hancock County to the late Chester and Maude Richards Anderson. She was a member of Mt Eden Baptist Church and was a cashier at…
Gilbert L. Potter, Sr, 78, of Tell City, passed away on December 10, 2017 at Golden Living Center in Tell City. He was born in Daviess County on January 14, 1939 to the late WD Brown and Stella Mae Hall Potter. Gilbert was retired from Green River Steel where he was a Mill Right. He…
Aldena Mae Sanders Tindle, 80 of Hardinsburg passed away Wednesday, December 6, 2017 at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital in Owensboro. She was born February 25, 1937 in Hancock County to the late Oscar & Ethel Sanders. She was Pentecostal by faith and until unable attended church regularly. Aldena married O.W. Tindle and he preceded her…